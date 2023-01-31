Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson boasts slimmer frame, pledges ‘good year’
A slimmed-down Phil Mickelson said Tuesday that he’s writing off the 2022 season as an “anomaly” and pledged to have
golfmagic.com
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast
Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
Austin to lose WGC Dell Match Play after this year, signaling the end of WGC era
Rest in peace, World Golf Championships. Golfweek has learned that this will be the final year of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. Its spot in the 2024 schedule, which is typically in late March on the back end of the Florida Swing, is expected to be filled by the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson loved the Rory-Reed 'controversy,' predicts more DP World Tour/LIV showdowns
Put down Phil Mickelson as a big fan of Teegate, or however you want to describe the friction between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It’s why he felt compelled to continue his return to Twitter while watching the action. “I thought...
Hank Lebioda leads after one round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hank Lebioda piled up nine birdies to shoot an 8-under-par 63 and take the first-round lead at the AT&T Pebble
Golf Digest
Pay $500 to play for $20 million: You bet the WM Phoenix Open's Monday qualifier is drawing huge interest
It was only logical after the PGA Tour announced the WM Phoenix Open was raising its purse to $20 million, that Feb. 6, 2023 would become one of the most anticipated days in professional golf for a certain subset of players. Monday qualifiers, the 18-hole tournaments that provide an entry...
9 Ways LIV Golf Is Different To The PGA Tour
LIV Golf has shaken the world of men’s professional golf but how does it differ to established circuits like the PGA Tour?
