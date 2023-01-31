Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Mike Shanahan Comments on Sean Payton as Broncos HC
What does Mike Shanahan think of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton?
Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia
Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Unlikely QB added to Pro Bowl roster
Several quarterbacks who were voted to the Pro Bowl will not be able to take part in the event due to injuries and other obligations, and that has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one third-year player. Tyler Huntley on Tuesday was officially added to the Pro Bowl roster. The Baltimore Ravens star was an alternate... The post Unlikely QB added to Pro Bowl roster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future As 49ers General Manager
San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters turned down interview requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for their vacant general manager positions earlier this month. The rejection sparked speculation that 49ers general manager John Lynch was leaving the franchise. ...
New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank
The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him.
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
NFLPA Reveals All-Pro Voting by Position; Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase Not Included
The NFL Players Association has unveiled the full results from its first-ever All-Pro team, with some notable players absent from the top five of their position groups. In a deep year for wide receivers, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase didn't crack the top five. The list was headlined by Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1
The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Robert Kraft: 'We Will Do Everything' for Tom Brady to Retire as Member of Patriots
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear Thursday that he wants legendary quarterback Tom Brady to symbolically retire as a Patriot. Appearing on CNN (h/t CBS News Boston) one day after Brady concluded his 23-year NFL career by announcing his retirement, Kraft discussed his desire to sign Brady to a one-day contract to put a bow on his Hall of Fame career and honor him properly:
College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2023 Schools Post-National Signing Day
The top of the class of 2023 college football recruiting rankings have been set for two months. The Alabama Crimson Tide beat out the Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot in the team rankings, according to 247Sports. The Texas Longhorns completed the top three. Bama brought in a large haul...
East-West Shrine Bowl 2023: Jake Moody Shines as West Wins Defensive Clash
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl saw some of the best senior prospects around the United States practice and compete in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers over the last few days, and it was capped off with an all-star game of sorts on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
Former Patriots Coach Cleve Bryant Passes Away at 75
Cleve Bryant served as the Patriots running backs coach 1982-83.
