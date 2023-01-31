Read full article on original website
Shop From 100s of Editor-Loved Beauty Products And Get an Amazon Gift Card
If you already have some new beauty products on your wish list or need to restock some empties, you might as well get something back. Amazon agrees—at least this weekend they do. Amazon Beauty was chosen by the Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), an annual awards program that recognizes the best products and brands of the year, as the 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year winner. To say thank you to their customers, Amazon is giving $10 gift cards when you spend $50 on select beauty brands. This deal runs February 3-5.
The Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Collab Is Full Of Dainty Charms and Hidden Messages
Band tees are a classic way to support your favorite musicians—but, let’s face it, you really can’t wear a band tee everywhere. If you’re looking to retire your “Stranger in the Alps” merch, yet still want to show your love for Phoebe Bridgers on a daily basis, consider a piece from Bridgers's brand-new jewelry collection created with dainty pendant destination, Catbird.
Dark Bimbo Is the Vampy Aesthetic Set to Take Over in 2023
The year 2022 was the year “bimbo” went from a negative to a positive. Fueled in part by TikTok, the word became a declaration of self-love, embracing what makes you special and celebrating that uniqueness in a big, no-holds-barred way. Bimbos, himbos, and thembos were all welcomed to channel their inner Elle Woods or Dolly Parton and be themselves, despite what the world says.
