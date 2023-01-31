Much to the chagrin of owners and fans alike, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during Tesla's recent earnings call that Tesla would not be offering retrofits to owners with the current self-driving technology to the latest system which is excepted to be announced any day now. The new Autopilot/self-driving system, currently referred to as hardware 4, is set to replace the outgoing hardware 3 system which famously eliminated the use of radars for self-driving, and is excepted to be announced sometime in the near future. The new system is said to be bringing back radar to Tesla vehicles with Elon himself saying several years ago "A very high-resolution radar would be better than pure vision, but such a radar does not exist. I mean vision with high-res radar would be better than pure vision".

3 DAYS AGO