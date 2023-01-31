Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard named NBA Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend
Two crucial players for the Indiana Pacers this season have been rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard. Because of their early success, Mathurin and Nembhard have been named to the 2023 Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is second on the team with 17.9 points per game.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
FOX Sports
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves push past Warriors in overtime
Anthony Edwards saved four of his 27 points for the final 1:43 of overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. After missing their first four shots of overtime and watching an Andrew Wiggins dunk put Golden State up 112-110, the Timberwolves...
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers is the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month.
LeBron James records a triple-double as Lakers secure overtime win on the road against Knicks
LeBron James finished with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant lead NBA All-Star reserve class
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s...
Warriors star Andrew Wiggins playing status vs. Denver amid Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson injury
The Golden State Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday when they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. As such, it isn’t surprising that they’ve submitted a lengthy injury report ahead of the game, which also initially included Andrew Wiggins.
