Minneapolis, MN

FOX Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
DENVER, CO
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard named NBA Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend

Two crucial players for the Indiana Pacers this season have been rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard. Because of their early success, Mathurin and Nembhard have been named to the 2023 Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is second on the team with 17.9 points per game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Timberwolves push past Warriors in overtime

Anthony Edwards saved four of his 27 points for the final 1:43 of overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. After missing their first four shots of overtime and watching an Andrew Wiggins dunk put Golden State up 112-110, the Timberwolves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

