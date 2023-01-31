Read full article on original website
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. The following roads are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday: Businesses on State Street right across from […]
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
connectsavannah.com
BUNNY IN THE CITY: Dining in the Dark benefiting the Center for Blind and Low Vision
Did the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision’s 7th Annual Dining in the Dark sell out again? Yes it did! SCBLV’s largest fundraiser was held on January 26 at Enmarket Arena, and marked the first non-profit event held at Savannah’s largest venue. Arriving super early with...
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Black History Month happenings
Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
eatitandlikeit.com
Eat It and Like It – VICI Rooftop Brunch Event
On the heels of another very successful Fried Chicken and Champagne event at The Perry Lane Hotel in January, we are turning our focus to Spring and Brunch. We are throwing a rooftop party and you are invited. Eat It and Like It is partnering with VICI, Savannah’s Newest Rooftop...
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Filming finishes up in Beaufort of movie about Jackpot
Multiple locations across Beaufort County are scenes for a new motion picture, “The Final Load,” that finished its onsite shooting this week. Hilton Head Island businessman Walter Czura is producing the movie with his production company, Fortress Films. The independent film carries the strength of an impressively experienced...
WJCL
Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
Richmond Hill Cares on cusp of welcoming GS graduate Caitlin Jensen to her new home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill Cares is on the cusp of completing a goal they set out to accomplish last year. What’s the goal? Renovating former Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen’s home to give her an ADA-accessible home in which she can prosper and start her next chapter of recovery. Richmond Hill […]
connectsavannah.com
SUPER STAR: Photographer Robin Maaya
Robin Elise Maaya is loquacious, vibrant, intelligent, sharp-as-a-whip, and deeply talented. I briefly wrote about her “It’s A Thursday” photography show and book release last July, but it was not until November that I had an opportunity to meet her in person at a Cleo The Gallery member dinner.
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Historic silver cup from 1748 coming back home to Beaufort
Historic Beaufort Foundation successfully bid on a silver cup and cap that was presented by “the Gentlemen of Port Royal” to Captain Joseph Hamar, commander of His Majesty’s ship Adventure, for protective services around Beaufort and Port Royal in 1748.
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
