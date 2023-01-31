Read full article on original website
WJCL
Country group Little Big Town coming to Savannah's Johnny Mercer Theatre
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: CMA Week: Little Big Town. Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award winners Little Big Town are headed to Savannah. The country group will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. Formed in...
hiltonheadsun.com
Filming finishes up in Beaufort of movie about Jackpot
Multiple locations across Beaufort County are scenes for a new motion picture, “The Final Load,” that finished its onsite shooting this week. Hilton Head Island businessman Walter Czura is producing the movie with his production company, Fortress Films. The independent film carries the strength of an impressively experienced...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
WJCL
Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Black History Month happenings
Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
yourislandnews.com
If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming
Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
Historic silver cup from 1748 coming back home to Beaufort
Historic Beaufort Foundation successfully bid on a silver cup and cap that was presented by “the Gentlemen of Port Royal” to Captain Joseph Hamar, commander of His Majesty’s ship Adventure, for protective services around Beaufort and Port Royal in 1748.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Savannah Tribune
Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success
Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
mansionglobal.com
Forget Florida—South Carolina Low Country Is the Top U.S. Luxury-Home Market
U.S. luxury home buyers looking for more space, a strong return on investment—plus an enjoyable place to live—might want to consider the booming Southern waterfront communities Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, South Carolina. The metro area ranked No. 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 on The...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
WJCL
Savannah State lands 18 recruits on National Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State football inked up 18 new players on National Signing Day, with more to be announced as the official paperwork is completed. So far, the 2023 recruiting roster includes six Georgians, six Floridians, three from South Carolina and two from North Carolina. The Carolinas and Florida are considered boarder states for Georgia schools, and so student-athletes from those states receive in-state tuition.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
