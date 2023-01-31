ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

hiltonheadsun.com

Filming finishes up in Beaufort of movie about Jackpot

Multiple locations across Beaufort County are scenes for a new motion picture, “The Final Load,” that finished its onsite shooting this week. Hilton Head Island businessman Walter Czura is producing the movie with his production company, Fortress Films. The independent film carries the strength of an impressively experienced...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah Black History Month happenings

Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming

Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success

Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
POOLER, GA
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

Savannah State lands 18 recruits on National Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State football inked up 18 new players on National Signing Day, with more to be announced as the official paperwork is completed. So far, the 2023 recruiting roster includes six Georgians, six Floridians, three from South Carolina and two from North Carolina. The Carolinas and Florida are considered boarder states for Georgia schools, and so student-athletes from those states receive in-state tuition.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

