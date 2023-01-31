Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81
Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” has died. He was 81.
ktalnews.com
Smokey Robinson, ‘King of Motown,’ to release new solo album
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"
(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
soultracks.com
Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"
(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Grammys 2023: Who’s Performing, Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night
At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
There's Quite an Interesting History Behind Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
BET
Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away
Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
musictimes.com
Barett Strong Dead at 81: Motown Singer’s Early Life, Career, and Success Explored
Barrett Strong, popularly known for being the first singer to strike a hit single under the legendary Motown records, has passed away; take a look at the early life and successful career of the musician before his death. According to Rolling Stone, the singer passed away at the age of...
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” Gets 4,900 Percent Stream Surge Following ‘Last of Us’ Feature
In the third episode of the HBO zombie series Last of Us, characters Nick Offerman (Bill) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) share a moment where they play Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.” After the episode aired, Ronstadt’s 1970 hit had a 4,900 percent increase in streams on Spotify, alone.
Washington Square News
‘Let’s Start Here’ is a reset for Lil Yachty’s sound
Since the release of hit singles “One Night” and “Minnesota,” Lil Yachty has based his lucrative musical career on mumble rap, a genre often defined by its simple rhymes and prevalence on SoundCloud. Lil Yachty — whose real name is Miles Park McCollum — has maintained that being known as a SoundCloud rapper is not enough for him.
Complex
Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Missy Elliott has made history as the first female hip-hop artist to ever get a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old artist has been nominated alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and George Michael. Throughout her extensive career, Missy Elliott has won five Grammys, and just last year she was honored with a street in her Virginia hometown named after her. The 2023 induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to take place later this year, with a time and venue yet to be announced.
The 50 Best ‘90s Songs of All Time, from “No Scrubs” to “Wonderwall”
Read on for our roundup of the very best 90s songs for a trip back in time that only a true millennial will appreciate.
