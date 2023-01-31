ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for now; lease had been set to expire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.
foodgressing.com

Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.The owners are retiring and selling the property. They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.
LOMBARD, IL
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Fri, 27 Jan 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:54 p.m., on the 400 block of W. Center Street. The victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained a graze wound and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy