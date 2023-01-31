ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
akronohiomoms.com

Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Ohio

Are you looking for fun and budget-friendly activities to enjoy during spring break with your family? Look no further than your own backyard in Ohio! With a variety of museums, zoos, parks, trails, and outdoor adventures, Ohio offers plenty of opportunities for families to make memories and have a great time.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH

