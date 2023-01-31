Read full article on original website
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Cleveland — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Cleveland accepting proposals for 'golden' piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Ohio
Are you looking for fun and budget-friendly activities to enjoy during spring break with your family? Look no further than your own backyard in Ohio! With a variety of museums, zoos, parks, trails, and outdoor adventures, Ohio offers plenty of opportunities for families to make memories and have a great time.
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
'Intolerable': Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
California shipping company owner used semis to bring drugs to Cleveland, elsewhere, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A California shipping company owner used semitractor trailers to ship “substantial” amounts of drugs to Cleveland and elsewhere across the Midwest and Northeast, according to federal investigators. Nefer Ojeda-Elenes of Upland, California, is charged in Cleveland federal court with conspiracy to distribute drugs and possessing...
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
Why Avon Lake schools plan to close for 2024 eclipse
More than a year before an anticipated full solar eclipse, a committee in Avon Lake has already been working to plan for the event.
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
Woman banned from Speedway in Berea for stealing, eating hot dogs inside store
BEREA, Ohio – A Berea woman, 52, was banned from Speedway, 880 North Rocky River, after she started eating Speedway hot dogs inside the store before paying and threatened store workers. A witness flagged down police and said the woman was yelling at everyone inside Speedway. The woman told...
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
