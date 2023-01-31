ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasschau Memorial Shell Celebrates 65 Years of Music in Ridgewood

By James Ochoa
RIDGEWOOD, NJ – It may be hard to believe, but warmer days filled with music at Kasschau Memorial Shell are only weeks away. This season, the venue will celebrate 65 years of summer music and entertainment in Ridgewood.

To help fund the newest season of programming, the shell is running a community donation campaign with the goal of raising $25,000. Funds raised will be used to produce upcoming events, as well as the scholarship fund

The fundraiser has five levels of contribution, from “Concert Fan,” with a minimum donation of $20, all the way up to “Solid Gold,” with a minimum donation of $500. All contributing donors will be recognized on the Kasschau Memorial Shell website, while donors that contribute $50 and more will be recognized on a donor wall that will be present at all concerts throughout the 2023 season.

The shell is also offering sponsorships for companies and local businesses to support the venue that helps families enjoy the outdoors in warmer months.

Hosting concerts at Veterans Field since 1958, the shell is a memorial to Frank and Howard Kasschau, a father and son who have contributed to Ridgewood's musical history as beloved leaders of the Orpheus Club. Throughout its 65-year history, the band shell has hosted events with musicians performing everything from opera to jazz, country and rock music.

The complete lineup for the 2023 season is expected to be released on the shell's website in March. More information about the fundraising drive is available on the Kasschau Memorial Shell website.

