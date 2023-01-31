ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island boots contestant out of the villa in shock eviction after explosive rows rock show

By Ellie Henman
 2 days ago

LOVE Island booted one of the show's stars out of the villa last night in a shock eviction.

The decision of who should leave fell to one of the islanders - who was forced to choose the fate of their co-stars.

Drama has kicked off in the villa Credit: Eroteme
Tom has caused a stir with his antics Credit: Eroteme

Insiders said the aftermath of their decision would shock fans.

A source said: “Love Island was chaos last night after the stars were told one of them would be leaving.

"The drama was ramped up a notch when the decision then fell to one of the contestants to choose the fate of one of their co-stars.

"It was an intense moment to say the least.

“Fans will be screaming at the TVs when they see the decision this person is left to make.

“And what they choose to do will absolutely rock the villa.”

The shock eviction comes after fans were on their edge of their seats last night as Tom's love triangle came to a head.

His womanising in the villa was outed by his former partner Zara.

After he kissed Ellie behind Olivia’s back, Zara went up to her to fill her in on what had gone on.

Fans were relishing the drama, with one writing on Twitter: “Zara wanting to tell Liv is messy and I’m here for it.”

Another posted: “Zara talking about girl power, as she wants to tell Liv the truth, but the girls don't stand up for her.”

Another posted: “I’m here for Tom’s downfall in that villa. And I trust Love Island to go straight into a Vote immediately the episode end.”

Another Islander has got the boot Credit: Eroteme

