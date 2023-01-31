ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County

A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Rollover Crash Near Quincy

An Ephrata man was found dead after a rollover collision near Quincy Thursday night. Around 11:20 p.m., a resident reported hearing a crash on the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. 29-year-old Ephrata man Sean Witte was driving a 2008 Ford F250 north on Winchester Road when he...
QUINCY, WA
KXLY

Moses Lake Police officers execute successful egg escort

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- With rising price of eggs in grocery stores, the Moses Lake Police Department isn't taking any risks. On Monday, the department helped a farmer escort his chicken's eggs to the local market, made possible by the MLPD's security team. In a Facebook post, the department said...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

Woman killed in house fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman was killed in a house fire in Wenatchee early Wednesday morning, according to the Wenatchee Police Department. They say dispatch services got a call saying a man's house was on fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue (near North Miller Street and North Wenatchee Avenue).
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges

The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
NBCMontana

6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
DRUMMOND, MT
Daily Montanan

Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution

Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kpq.com

Drought Forecast: Fingers Crossed for a Mild Wildfire Season

Despite reports of abnormally dry conditions in parts of Washington State, the drought forecast for the Wenatchee area is actually pretty good. Jeremy Wolf with the National Weather Service says snowpack levels in the Cascade Mountains are 85 to 90% of normal. "But you get further east, such as Mission...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate

This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Natalie Pearson: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate

This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley College Seeking Nominations for 2023 Distinguished WVC Alumni Award

The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their 2023 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award is meant for those who have done the following:. Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field. Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

NCW Libraries Celebrates Black History Month

Come celebrate Black History month with NCW Libraries this February. The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment of the Humanities, and other institutions have partnered together to further elevate and honor Black voices. Patrons are welcome to explore books, movies, music, and documentaries made by Black...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

