kpq.com
Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021
A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021. On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg. The...
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County
A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
kpq.com
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
kpq.com
Fatal Rollover Crash Near Quincy
An Ephrata man was found dead after a rollover collision near Quincy Thursday night. Around 11:20 p.m., a resident reported hearing a crash on the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. 29-year-old Ephrata man Sean Witte was driving a 2008 Ford F250 north on Winchester Road when he...
KXLY
Moses Lake Police officers execute successful egg escort
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- With rising price of eggs in grocery stores, the Moses Lake Police Department isn't taking any risks. On Monday, the department helped a farmer escort his chicken's eggs to the local market, made possible by the MLPD's security team. In a Facebook post, the department said...
KXLY
Woman killed in house fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman was killed in a house fire in Wenatchee early Wednesday morning, according to the Wenatchee Police Department. They say dispatch services got a call saying a man's house was on fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue (near North Miller Street and North Wenatchee Avenue).
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges
The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
NBCMontana
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kpq.com
Drought Forecast: Fingers Crossed for a Mild Wildfire Season
Despite reports of abnormally dry conditions in parts of Washington State, the drought forecast for the Wenatchee area is actually pretty good. Jeremy Wolf with the National Weather Service says snowpack levels in the Cascade Mountains are 85 to 90% of normal. "But you get further east, such as Mission...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
kpq.com
Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate
This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
kpq.com
Natalie Pearson: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate
This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
ifiberone.com
Local man scores $200,000 in lottery win from ticket purchased at East Wenatchee tobacco store
EAST WENATCHE - A six-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee gave one local man a reason to celebrate this week. Michael V. recently bought a Powerball ticket from Discount Tobacco and Beverage on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Michael won $200,000 and claimed his win on Thursday, according to...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley College Seeking Nominations for 2023 Distinguished WVC Alumni Award
The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their 2023 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award is meant for those who have done the following:. Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field. Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or...
kpq.com
NCW Libraries Celebrates Black History Month
Come celebrate Black History month with NCW Libraries this February. The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment of the Humanities, and other institutions have partnered together to further elevate and honor Black voices. Patrons are welcome to explore books, movies, music, and documentaries made by Black...
