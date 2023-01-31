ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle

Women’s basketball sinks Navy

The American University women’s basketball team (5-16) defeated the United States Naval Academy Midshipmen (1-20) 62-55 in their Jan. 28 matchup. The first quarter started with American on top as the Eagles won the opening tip-off and junior forward Emily Johns opened the scoring, but the Midshipmen quickly responded with two jumpers to take the lead.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

Neighbors weigh in on new athletic center at community forum

American University’s neighbors raised questions and voiced concerns about two proposed projects in the University’s 2021 Campus Plan during an information forum on campus Jan. 26. The projects include the Meltzer Center for Athletic Performance and Sports Center Annex, both of which will be located behind Bender Arena....
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

The Airlie Center has started cropping up around campus, but what exactly is it?

The Airlie Center was gifted to American University by the Airlie Foundation in 2016, but for much of the community, The Airlie Center has remained cloaked in mystery. After pandemic-related closures, AU is hoping to increase community access to the 300+-acre hotel, farm and reserve, while using more of Airlie’s produce on the main campus. As a part of the University’s “Change Can’t Wait” campaign, Airlie also commits to sustainable practices.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

Staff Editorial: A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t fit mental health services

When American University announced that the Counseling Center and the Health Promotion and Advocacy Center would merge into the Center for Well-Being Programs and Psychological Services, they did not reveal any substantive changes to programming, besides a new physical office. While the name of the Center may be a mouthful, students are left with an unsavory taste, as the Center offers very few services for LGBTQ+ students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy