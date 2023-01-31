Read full article on original website
Cards honor Waino, Yadi with 'Chase to 325' documentary
As much as Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were celebrated for setting the AL/NL record for their 325 starts as a battery, it is their shared journey that is worthy of the most praise and admiration. From the injuries that nearly derailed their lengthy careers to the blossoming...
Young O's building strong bond with Birdland fandom
ODENTON, Md. -- Austin Hays was in a situation Sunday afternoon he never could have predicted happening at any point in his life. Not even after he became an MLB player. He was standing behind a bar, wearing his Orioles jersey and holding a baby. Considering it happened at Crooked...
White Sox acquire reliever German from Red Sox for Minors righty
CHICAGO -- The White Sox acquired bullpen depth on Friday by trading for right-handed reliever Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for Minor League right-hander Theo Denlinger. To make room for German on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated right-hander Jason Bilous for assignment. The White Sox 40-man roster...
Spring musings: Vlad Jr., humidity and a clean slate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At its best, Spring Training can be the greatest teaser trailer in sports. No, not for the movie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pitched last...
Change in the air at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- Excitement surrounded Kauffman Stadium on Saturday as fans pulled into the parking lot and lined up at the gates. Change was in the air, and it wasn’t just the warm weather giving the Midwest a break from the cold winter. After canceling Royals FanFest at the...
Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in '23
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The impact that Major League Baseball’s balanced schedule could have on the Cardinals in 2023 might be evident as soon as Opening Day.
What this FA signing brings to Guardians
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The closer that Spring Training gets, the more the realization sets in that the Guardians may be content with just the two additions they picked up over the winter. That means the pressure for Josh Bell to perform will only be greater … as if it wasn’t high already.
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
Why Adley will be baseball's best catcher in '23
Adley Rutschman had a stellar debut campaign in 2022, with a 133 wRC+ and 5.3 WAR, per FanGraphs, tied with Julio Rodríguez for most among rookies. In a talented class, Rutschman finished second to Rodríguez for AL Rookie of the Year honors, leaving us all eager to see what’s next for the sport’s young stars, including the Baltimore backstop.
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
Jirschele talks moving up MiLB managerial ladder
CHICAGO -- Justin Jirschele’s seventh season as a manager in the White Sox system features a move from Double-A Birmingham to his first stint at the helm of Triple-A Charlotte. So, much like Minor League players do at this level, it makes sense for the highly regarded 32-year-old to...
FanFest tidbits: Manny, Soto, position puzzle, rotation
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin likened it to a playoff crowd when he pulled up to Petco Park on Saturday and noticed throngs of fans wrapped around the block. Trent Grisham needed to pull down the bill of his cap to make it through those crowds to the ballpark. Fernando Tatis Jr. stopped to sign a fan's thigh.
Webb optimistic despite Giants' 'weird' offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb was among the Giants players who took part in the club’s recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge earlier this offseason. After meeting with Judge at Oracle Park in late November, Webb spent a week texting Joc Pederson -- “my inside source for everything” -- to try to glean more information on the reigning American League MVP’s preferred landing spot.
Realmuto has big fan in Hall of Fame catcher
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Johnny Bench might be the greatest catcher in baseball history. Consider the resume: Hall of Famer, two-time National League MVP, 14-time NL All-Star,...
Top player at each position entering the '23 season
It’s a topic of constant conversation, but especially at this time of year: Who is the best player at each position right now?. MLB Network’s annual “Top 10 Players Right Now” series concluded this week, with The Shredder ranking the top 10 players at each position on the diamond. You can find those lists for each position here.
Rojas, Dodgers reach contract extension
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the 33-year-old in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, the club announced on Saturday. The deal includes a $5 million salary for 2024 and a $5 million club option for...
What will it take to keep Alonso in Queens?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Upon signing his $50 million extension with the Mets, Jeff McNeil made Pete Alonso one of his first phone calls. The two met...
Twins scouting legend Mike Radcliff dies at 66
MINNEAPOLIS -- Right around now is when scouts around the baseball world start ramping up for the long season ahead -- which, of course, means that Mike Radcliff would already be out and about. Former general manager Terry Ryan, his longtime boss, figures Radcliff would maybe take only a day or two off until November.
Why this Ranger is excited for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Mitch Garver hasn’t played in a live baseball game since July 10. He hasn’t caught a game since May 8, due to an injured flexor tendon in his right arm that resulted in season-ending surgery. After a long six months of rehab and physical therapy following...
Cubs hitters are embracing the new shift rules
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Ian Happ became a more established hitter in the Major Leagues, growing into a regular part of the Cubs’ lineup and reaching All-Star status last year, the outfielder started to notice things changing in front of him as he stepped into the box and surveyed opposing defenses.
