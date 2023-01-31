Read full article on original website
From catcher to coach to skipper: Snitker's incredible journey
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brian Snitker played his first professional game for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Braves in 1977, a year before Bobby Cox began his first tenure as Atlanta’s manager.
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
Jirschele talks moving up MiLB managerial ladder
CHICAGO -- Justin Jirschele’s seventh season as a manager in the White Sox system features a move from Double-A Birmingham to his first stint at the helm of Triple-A Charlotte. So, much like Minor League players do at this level, it makes sense for the highly regarded 32-year-old to...
Top player at each position entering the '23 season
It’s a topic of constant conversation, but especially at this time of year: Who is the best player at each position right now?. MLB Network’s annual “Top 10 Players Right Now” series concluded this week, with The Shredder ranking the top 10 players at each position on the diamond. You can find those lists for each position here.
Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in '23
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The impact that Major League Baseball’s balanced schedule could have on the Cardinals in 2023 might be evident as soon as Opening Day.
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
Cards honor Waino, Yadi with 'Chase to 325' documentary
As much as Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were celebrated for setting the AL/NL record for their 325 starts as a battery, it is their shared journey that is worthy of the most praise and admiration. From the injuries that nearly derailed their lengthy careers to the blossoming...
Dodgers' infield picture comes into focus
LOS ANGELES -- For part of the offseason, it appeared Miguel Vargas was setting up to be the Dodgers’ third baseman in 2023. That thought became even more of a reality once Justin Turner signed with Boston on a two-year deal in December. But instead, president of baseball operations...
Holliday headlines O's non-roster invitees
Jackson Holliday is only 19 years old with 20 games of professional experience. It's been less than seven months since he was selected by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Yet, Holliday will soon be getting his first taste of big league Spring...
Mariners, versatile Dylan Moore agree to extension (source)
SEATTLE -- Dylan Moore is finalizing a three-year, $8.875 million contract extension with the Mariners that, with escalators, could take the deal to $9 million, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Moore, who hadn’t yet agreed to terms on a 2023 contract in his second...
Why Adley will be baseball's best catcher in '23
Adley Rutschman had a stellar debut campaign in 2022, with a 133 wRC+ and 5.3 WAR, per FanGraphs, tied with Julio Rodríguez for most among rookies. In a talented class, Rutschman finished second to Rodríguez for AL Rookie of the Year honors, leaving us all eager to see what’s next for the sport’s young stars, including the Baltimore backstop.
White Sox acquire reliever German from Red Sox for Minors righty
CHICAGO -- The White Sox acquired bullpen depth on Friday by trading for right-handed reliever Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for Minor League right-hander Theo Denlinger. To make room for German on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated right-hander Jason Bilous for assignment. The White Sox 40-man roster...
Arraez wins arbitration case with Marlins (source)
MIAMI -- Infielder Luis Arraez won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Thursday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Arraez will earn $6.1 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. The Marlins acquired Arraez in a trade with the Twins for Pablo López and two prospects...
Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
What will it take to keep Alonso in Queens?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Upon signing his $50 million extension with the Mets, Jeff McNeil made Pete Alonso one of his first phone calls. The two met...
Cubs hitters are embracing the new shift rules
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Ian Happ became a more established hitter in the Major Leagues, growing into a regular part of the Cubs’ lineup and reaching All-Star status last year, the outfielder started to notice things changing in front of him as he stepped into the box and surveyed opposing defenses.
How Keller plans to solidify success in 2023
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Feb. 1, 2022, Mitch Keller went viral. That day, Keller posted a cut-and-spliced video of a bullpen session at Tread Athletics,...
Here’s how Padres could fill out their roster
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's February, which means: The Padres play a baseball game this month. An exhibition baseball game, but a baseball game nonetheless. In fact, the...
Chase Field to host 2023 MLB Draft Combine in June
Major League Baseball announced Thursday details for the third annual MLB Draft Combine, which will be held June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the D-backs. The top 300 Draft prospects, as determined by MLB teams, will be invited to the Combine, as will up to 50 additional players. Pirates catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 Draft, attended the inaugural combine that June in Cary, N.C. Nearly 250 players participated in the 2022 Combine in San Diego, including 32 of the first 50 picks in last year's Draft and top-10 overall selections Termarr Johnson (No. 4, Pirates), Jacob Berry (No. 6, Marlins), Brooks Lee (No. 8, Twins), Gavin Cross (No. 9, Royals) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 10, Rockies).
