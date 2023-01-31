ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

New TV show from Vampire Diaries creator cancelled in major U-turn from streamer

By Henna Sharma
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mq3kp_0kXvtjYZ00

THE Vampire Diaries co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson's have had their latest series scrapped by Peacock.

The new show called Dead Day is no longer going ahead at Peacock, even though it was commissioned for a full series last January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkITt_0kXvtjYZ00
Kevin and Julie were the brains behind hit teen drama The Vampire Diaries Credit: AF archive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qar1O_0kXvtjYZ00
The supernatural drama ran for eight seasons Credit: AF Archive

The plot was based on the comic book of the same name by Ryan Parrott.

It followed a group of characters as they navigate the annual 'dead day', where for one night only, hordes of the deceased come back to either torment the living or celebrate with their loved ones.

Variety announced the news of its cancellation at the steaming service.

Dead Day is the latest series to get axed in a scheduling shakeup that has been happening at various streaming services in recent months.

But the Dead Day series might still go ahead as Peacock is set to shop the series around to potential buyers.

Kevin and Julie were the brains behind hit teen drama The Vampire Diaries.

The much-loved series ran for eight seasons and grew a huge fan base.

Co-creator Kevin still has a relationship with Peacock despite Dead Day's cancellation.

Earlier this month, Peacock exclusively released the new slasher Sick, which Kevin, who penned the original 1996 Scream in addition to its sequel and 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, co-wrote with Katelyn Crabb.

The film, which was directed by John Hyams, followed two young women quarantining at a secluded lake house during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to find their bucolic safety shattered by the arrival of a knife-wielding killer.

It has been announced that he will be penning an episode of their upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, which was announced in October 2022.

The series, which will also feature the return of original Friday the 13th Final Girl Adrienne King, comes from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and is set to follow the origins of Jason Voorhees and his mother Pamela.

Meanwhile, Julie hasn't had as much luck as Peacock has also canceled her new YA adaptation Vampire Academy after one season.

However, the co-creator is still attached to their upcoming series Freeman in addition to other projects currently in development.

Comments / 0

Related
People

TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.  While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.  As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence

Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy