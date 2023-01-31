Read full article on original website
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
Tesla Stock Gets an Upgrade: The Week's 5 Biggest Analyst Calls
Here are some of the biggest analyst headlines that InvestingPro subscribers got in real time this past week - including an upgrade for Tesla. Sign up for rapid-fire, comprehensive coverage of market-moving analyst calls. Tesla stamped with Buy. The week began innocently enough, with a vanilla upgrade on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month's start of year crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of BTC stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins DOGE and SHIB gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday. Moynihan's pay included a base salary of $1.5 million and restricted stock. Moynihan was paid $32 million for 2021.
Nissan to face union vote at Tennessee plant after labor ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in...
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up
(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel. It worked in the pandemic, when equities spiked in the middle of...
