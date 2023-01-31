Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Tishman extends West Loop tower leases, albeit in downsizes
Two more West Loop tenants are downsizing their office footprints. Law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman and insurance provider Chubb signed new leases in their same West Loop building, but downsized the space covered in the lease, Crain’s reported. The law firm signed a new 11-year lease for 204,000 square...
therealdeal.com
Fern Hill eyeing big Old Town redevelopment
Nick Anderson’s Fern Hill Company has its eye on a historic corner of Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The Chicago developer is planning what will likely be a tower at the northwest corner of West North Avenue and North LaSalle Drive, and working on incorporating other properties it already owns or has agreements with into a redevelopment proposal for the area.
therealdeal.com
Thad Wong’s Lincoln Park teardown attempt draws neighborhood ire
Thad Wong is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old home in Lincoln Park. Wong, the co-CEO of the Chicago area’s largest residential brokerage by sales volume @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old dwelling in Lincoln Park adjacent to his home, the Chicago Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
MetLife mulls medical office conversion within Water Tower Place
The new owner of Chicago’s Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall is considering plans to convert some of the upper floors into medical space. MetLife Insurance Co., which took control of the 818,000-square-foot retail base of the Magnificent Mile tower at 845 North Michigan Avenue, is considering plans to repurpose the higher floors of the mall, CoStar News reported.
therealdeal.com
DLC faces foreclosure on LaSalle office-to-resi project
Another Chicago landlord is facing foreclosure on a LaSalle Street building, but this time it’s a multifamily property with debt problems instead of another beleaguered office tower. An affiliate of Barings has filed a $74 million foreclosure suit against Aventura, Fla.-based DLC Residential for the 13-story apartment building at...
therealdeal.com
FPA Multifamily picks up vintage Naperville asset for $23M
One of the biggest suburban apartment landlords in the U.S. and one of the most active dealmakers in the Chicago area spent nearly $23 million to acquire a vintage Naperville asset. An affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, founded by Greg Fowler, bought the Sherry Apartments at 1821 South Washington...
therealdeal.com
With apartments blocked, single-family townhomes en route to Jefferson Park
Density denied, single-family townhomes supplied. That’s the course taken by Chicago developers in the Jefferson Park neighborhood with a property where custom home builder MK Construction & Builders has started work on the replacement for an apartment project that was shot down by residents and an alderman, Block Club Chicago reported.
therealdeal.com
Luxury sales volume slows down a bit
Chicago’s residential real estate market is beginning to show some cracks in the luxury sector. The metro area notched six sales at or above $4 million this January, down from eight sales in the same range last year, according to publicly available listing data. The sales cover both the...
therealdeal.com
Palmolive condo’s $6M listing sets up loss for Michael Ahearn
An investor in solar power — and high-end Chicago real estate — appears braced for a cloudy day, if his 32nd-floor condo in the Palmolive building trades hands. A listing of a unit owned by an LLC controlled by Michael Ahearn at the historic building at 159 East Walton Place along the Magnificent Mile asks $5.9 million, down 7.2 percent from its last sale of $6.3 million 12 years ago. Ahearn was the co-founder and chairman of First Solar, and is the founder and managing partner of investment firm True North Venture Partners, which has Chicago and Arizona offices.
therealdeal.com
Lake Forest home on lakefront nabs $6M in second-priciest sale of the year
A lakefront Lake Forest mansion finally drew in a buyer, after 12 years on and off the market. The home on Lake Michigan’s shore at 55 Stone Gate Road is on nearly two acres and has 170 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline. Built in 2003, the 7,600-square-foot property has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
therealdeal.com
Assessor’s Agitators: Ranking Chicago’s top law firms for property tax appeals
When 601W Companies needed a break on its property taxes at Chicago’s Old Post Office, it turned to Nicholas Jordan. The Worsek & Vihon attorney’s work turned out to be even more impactful than the landlord had hoped for the property, which has landed high-profile tenants such as Uber and was valued at about $850 million by Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.
therealdeal.com
Hinsdale to pay $800K for trying to block sober housing
Chicago’s ritzy western suburb of Hinsdale will pay a six-figure sum to settle a lawsuit claiming the village is guilty of housing discrimination after it tried to block a sober living facility operator from moving into town. The U.S. Department of Justice said the Village of Hinsdale will pay...
