SBLive's Northern Section basketball rankings: Pleasant Valley remain on top; Weed boys enter fray

A slight shift in the Northern Section boys basketball rankings moves Weed into this week’s top five, bumping out fellow D5 opponent Quincy due to a difference in strength of schedule.

Quincy’s DJ Horton (20.4 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 7.4 assists per game, 3.8 steals per game, 2.1 blocks per game) and 6-foot-4 freshman Jaxon King (17.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg) lead the Cougars, as they now sit in second place in the Shasta Cascade League.

Foothill falls one spot after a loss to Enterprise, but the Cougars host No. 1 seed Pleasant Valley-Chico on Tuesday in Palo Cedro, a home court the Cougars have been hard to defeat in recent seasons.

The Hornets have a tough slate of games this week with games against No. 2 Chico on Tuesday and No. 1 Pleasant Valley on Friday as they look to win straight against ranked opponents in a playoff push.

In girls basketball, Chico bumped Foothill (Palo Cedro) out of the No. 2 spot after the Panthers snapped their three-game losing streak with a win against Shasta (Redding).

D4 Lassen (Susanville) enters the top five and leaps ahead of D5 Fall River (McArthur). Shade Satica (19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 steals per game) leads the Grizzlies who have won six out of their last seven games.

Like Weed in the boys, strength of schedule is the difference in both these swaps as well. Pierce (Arbuckle) and Fall River (McArthur) are tied with the least amount of losses in the section with two apiece, but their strength of schedule is not comparable to other teams.

Still, both teams are first in their respective leagues.

NORTHERN SECTION TOP 5 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

1. Pleasant Valley-Chico (20-4)

Last week results (1-0): Beat Red Bluff 71-22

Next game: Tuesday vs. Foothill-Palo Cedro (16-7)



2. Chico (16-6)

Last week results (2-0): Beat Yuba City 72-47, Shasta (Redding) 51-43



Next game: Tuesday at Enterprise-Redding (12-9)

3. Foothill-Palo Cedro (16-7)

Last week results (1-1): Lost to Enterprise (Redding) 56-43; Beat West Valley (Cottonwood) 67-31

Next game: Tuesday at Pleasant Valley-Chico (20-4)

4. Enterprise-Redding (12-9)

Last week results (2-0): Beat Shasta (Redding) 46-38, Foothill (Palo Cedro) 56-43

Next game: Tuesday at Chico (16-6)

5. Weed (16-5)

Last week results (1-0): Beat Etna 70-57

Next game: Tuesday at Modoc-Alturas (4-18)

On the bubble: Quincy (16-4), Orland (17-6)



NORTHERN SECTION TOP 5 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

1. Pleasant Valley-Chico (21-3)

Last week results (2-0): Beat Red Bluff 86-37, 77-43

Next game: Tuesday at Foothill-Palo Cedro (18-5)

2. Chico (18-5)

Last week results (1-0): Beat Shasta (Redding) 54-50

Next game: Tuesday vs. Enterprise-Redding (3-18)

3. Foothill-Palo Cedro (18-5)

Last week results (2-0): Beat Enterprise (Redding) 55-24, West Valley (Cottonwood) 69-50

Next game: Tuesday vs. Pleasant Valley-Chico (21-3)

4. Lassen-Susanville (18-5)

Last week results (2-0): Beast West Valley (Cottonwood) 56-47, Yreka 62-45

Next game: Tuesday vs. Anderson (12-10)

5. Fall River-McArthur (17-2)

Last week results (2-0): Beat Redding Christian (Palo Cedro) 66-39, Mt. Shasta 56-31

Next game: Tuesday vs. Trinity-Weaverville (11-10)

On the bubble: University Prep-Redding (16-6), Pierce-Arbuckle (19-2)