13 WHAM
Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on Monroe Ave.
A 27-year-old man was shot on Monroe Avenue in the upper body. He was treated for life-altering injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
iheart.com
Accused Henrietta Triple-Stabber Indicted on 3 1st-Degree Murder Counts
The man accused of fatally stabbing three family members at a home in Henrietta is now charged with three counts of first degree murder. A Monroe County Grand Jury handed up that indictment today against Rajab Banahi. The sister, 43-year-old Masuda Banahi, was visiting from Virginia at the time. She...
13 WHAM
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
iheart.com
2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting
Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee pleads guilty to shooting involving a 51-year-old grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester parolee pleaded guilty to firing shots into a home and hitting a 51-year-old grandmother inside. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Back in April of last year, Gibson Jr. fired multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street after getting into an argument with someone who lived there.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Man pleads guilty after shooting into Rochester house, hitting grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot into a home on Lime Street in Rochester last April pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Jr. got into an argument with someone in the home on April 3 before shooting at the house multiple times. One of those bullets hit […]
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WHEC TV-10
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man
Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
