Henrietta, NY

13 WHAM

Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Accused Henrietta Triple-Stabber Indicted on 3 1st-Degree Murder Counts

The man accused of fatally stabbing three family members at a home in Henrietta is now charged with three counts of first degree murder. A Monroe County Grand Jury handed up that indictment today against Rajab Banahi. The sister, 43-year-old Masuda Banahi, was visiting from Virginia at the time. She...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting

Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parolee pleads guilty to shooting involving a 51-year-old grandmother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester parolee pleaded guilty to firing shots into a home and hitting a 51-year-old grandmother inside. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Back in April of last year, Gibson Jr. fired multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street after getting into an argument with someone who lived there.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape

A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WALWORTH, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man

Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY

