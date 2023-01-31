ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
torquenews.com

The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price

The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Owner Tweets at Elon Musk After Model Y "Steering Wheel Falls Off" While Driving

In a post targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter user Prerak (@preneh24) posted photos and details of a "horrific" experience with his brand-new Tesla Model Y all-electric SUV: The steering wheel reportedly came off while the vehicle was in motion. This would be at least the second incident of a new Tesla's wheel falling off since 2020, when the same happened to a Tesla Model 3 sedan.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon

The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
Top Speed

Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future

Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
Top Speed

Tesla Won't Retrofit Older Models With New Self-Driving Hardware

Much to the chagrin of owners and fans alike, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during Tesla's recent earnings call that Tesla would not be offering retrofits to owners with the current self-driving technology to the latest system which is excepted to be announced any day now. The new Autopilot/self-driving system, currently referred to as hardware 4, is set to replace the outgoing hardware 3 system which famously eliminated the use of radars for self-driving, and is excepted to be announced sometime in the near future. The new system is said to be bringing back radar to Tesla vehicles with Elon himself saying several years ago "A very high-resolution radar would be better than pure vision, but such a radar does not exist. I mean vision with high-res radar would be better than pure vision".
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand

Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain. While the decades-old jokes and debates usually relate to boat upkeep (Bring Out Another Thousand), a flashy car with expensive parts can be no less of a financial strain long after the initial purchase has been paid off. Maintenance costs are also not always directly related to the flashiness of the car itself -- a recent...
