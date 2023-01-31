ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January

The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike

© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides

LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 1, 2023: Rates edge down

Rates on 30-year mortgages dipped Tuesday, while the averages for other loan types were mixed. The 30-year average has now wavered within a range slightly above and below 6.4% for a week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year mortgage average inched downward Tuesday, shedding six basis points to land...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term

© Reuters Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term. The short-term outlook for Bitcoin shows resistance levels and potential retracements. Weak market structure raises concerns for a potential breakdown. Market analysis highlights key points to watch for in the near future of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has had...
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead

Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears

The FTSE 100 has hit a new record high as global inflation and interest rate fears continued to ease.The index of the UK’s largest publicly-listed firms was trading up more than 1% on Friday, helping it to push past its previous peak.The index has previously hit an intraday high of 7,903.5 points in May 2018. Its all-time high close was 7,877.45.On Friday, the index had briefly pushed as high as 7,906.58 at the time of writing, and it remained to be seen if it would beat the all-time close.Global markets have been buoyant in recent weeks due to optimism that central...
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January

© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
ECB Raises Rates But Euro Falls

The euro is catching its breath on Friday after some sharp swings over the past two days. EUR/USD is trading quietly at the 1.09 line. This week’s central bank rate announcements sent the euro on a roller-coaster ride. The Fed’s 25-basis point hike pushed the euro higher by 1.16%, while the ECB hike of 50-bp sent the euro down by 0.76%. The end result is that the euro is back to where it started the week, just below the 1.09 line.
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn

Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
Large Whale Transactions Captured on Multiple Altcoin Networks

Large Whale Transactions Captured on Multiple Altcoin Networks. Santiment captured big whale transactions across multiple altcoin networks. The transactions accounted for increased volatility, but not a drop in price. Altcoin whales may be preparing for more significant exits from the market. Santiment, the crypto market analytics platform, has alerted on...

