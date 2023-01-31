Read full article on original website
investing.com
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter point today. Here’s what this means for mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve doesn’t set interest rates on lending products, but it can influence them. Here’s why that matters for homebuyers.
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
CNBC
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 1, 2023: Rates edge down
Rates on 30-year mortgages dipped Tuesday, while the averages for other loan types were mixed. The 30-year average has now wavered within a range slightly above and below 6.4% for a week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year mortgage average inched downward Tuesday, shedding six basis points to land...
Cboe quarterly profit surpasses expectations as trading activity surges
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by heavy trading volumes from investors reworking their portfolios to hedge against risks from the market rout.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
investing.com
Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term
© Reuters Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term. The short-term outlook for Bitcoin shows resistance levels and potential retracements. Weak market structure raises concerns for a potential breakdown. Market analysis highlights key points to watch for in the near future of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has had...
investing.com
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears
The FTSE 100 has hit a new record high as global inflation and interest rate fears continued to ease.The index of the UK’s largest publicly-listed firms was trading up more than 1% on Friday, helping it to push past its previous peak.The index has previously hit an intraday high of 7,903.5 points in May 2018. Its all-time high close was 7,877.45.On Friday, the index had briefly pushed as high as 7,906.58 at the time of writing, and it remained to be seen if it would beat the all-time close.Global markets have been buoyant in recent weeks due to optimism that central...
investing.com
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
investing.com
ECB Raises Rates But Euro Falls
The euro is catching its breath on Friday after some sharp swings over the past two days. EUR/USD is trading quietly at the 1.09 line. This week’s central bank rate announcements sent the euro on a roller-coaster ride. The Fed’s 25-basis point hike pushed the euro higher by 1.16%, while the ECB hike of 50-bp sent the euro down by 0.76%. The end result is that the euro is back to where it started the week, just below the 1.09 line.
kalkinemedia.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
Why These 2 Stocks Made the Dow Miss the Market Rally
Even as the S&P 500 climbed, weaker performance from Dow components held the average back.
investing.com
Large Whale Transactions Captured on Multiple Altcoin Networks
Large Whale Transactions Captured on Multiple Altcoin Networks. Santiment captured big whale transactions across multiple altcoin networks. The transactions accounted for increased volatility, but not a drop in price. Altcoin whales may be preparing for more significant exits from the market. Santiment, the crypto market analytics platform, has alerted on...
