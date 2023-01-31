ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Power 102.9 NoCo

Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins Celebrating Love of Dogs Every Weekend in February

You love the weekend and you love your dog; here's the perfect opportunity to put those things together, during the month of Love. The Dog Days at The Elizabeth have you and your dogs' names written all over them, especially when they won't cost you a dime. We're talking four weekends of fun with your fur babies; you'll have fun, you dog will have fun (and maybe learn a thing or two.)
FORT COLLINS, CO
macaronikid.com

Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Light Installations, & So Much More!

In Loveland, Colorado, the nation’s Sweetheart City, Valentine season starts well before Valentine’s Day. Loveland’s 77th annual celebration includes the largest of its kind Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Sweetheart Festival, official Valentine card, exclusive Valentine wine and coffee, the Loveland Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race and the Valentine Group Wedding being held on the ice (NEW) at the Budweiser Event Center prior to the Feb. 14 Sweetheart Game.
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik

The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
