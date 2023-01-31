Read full article on original website
German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as a Christmas shopping period weighed down by high inflation and the energy crisis revived fears of a more marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
kalkinemedia.com
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
ValueWalk
US Interest Rates Set To Keep Rising As UK House Prices Keep Falling
Federal Reserve expected to raise US interest rates. All eyes will be on Wall Street later today, when the Federal Reserve meets to decide the next move for US interest rates. Pretty much everyone is forecasting a further hike in rates to be announced. The key may well be what the Fed says, rather than what it does.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
msn.com
U.S. stock futures edge down as Fed decision looms
Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures pointed broadly lower on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 13 points or 0.32% lower, Nasdaq 100 futures 26 points or 0.22%, and the Dow futures contract slipped by 141 points or 0.41%.
The stock market has been transfixed by an enigmatic bond metric for the past year - one that's now flashing an unmistakably bullish signal
The stock market has been highly sensitive to shifts in interest-rate volatility since the Fed started tightening policy last March. Falling bond-market volatility is now underpinning the rebounding investor confidence in equities. The MOVE Index of US bond swings has slid to lows last seen in March 2022, when the...
investing.com
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
OilPrice.com
UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control
Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
investing.com
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won’t fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as...
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
US home price inflation slows further in November
US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
Key Fed inflation index, consumer spending declined
The Commerce Department announced Friday that consumers spent less in December, despite an inflation indicator considered important by the Federal Reserve showing a slowing in the pace of price increases. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy rose 4.4% year on year, down from 4.7% in November and in line...
Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at South Africa's Shoprite
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite (SHPJ.J) reported a 16.8% jump in half year sales on Tuesday, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after deals.
