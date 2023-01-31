ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting

Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
kalkinemedia.com

Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
ValueWalk

US Interest Rates Set To Keep Rising As UK House Prices Keep Falling

Federal Reserve expected to raise US interest rates. All eyes will be on Wall Street later today, when the Federal Reserve meets to decide the next move for US interest rates. Pretty much everyone is forecasting a further hike in rates to be announced. The key may well be what the Fed says, rather than what it does.
msn.com

U.S. stock futures edge down as Fed decision looms

Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures pointed broadly lower on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 13 points or 0.32% lower, Nasdaq 100 futures 26 points or 0.22%, and the Dow futures contract slipped by 141 points or 0.41%.
investing.com

South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
OilPrice.com

UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control

Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
investing.com

Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
New York Post

US home price inflation slows further in November

US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
Blogging Big Blue

Key Fed inflation index, consumer spending declined

The Commerce Department announced Friday that consumers spent less in December, despite an inflation indicator considered important by the Federal Reserve showing a slowing in the pace of price increases. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy rose 4.4% year on year, down from 4.7% in November and in line...
Reuters

Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at South Africa's Shoprite

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite (SHPJ.J) reported a 16.8% jump in half year sales on Tuesday, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after deals.

