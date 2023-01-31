ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Building on past successes, Carleton continues commitment to sustainability leadership

Carleton is embarking on a wholly new approach to sustainability that will build upon the college’s remarkable success in reducing its carbon footprint to accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality. The work of the new Sustainability Working Group, announced earlier this month, offers the opportunity for a reflection on and renewal of the college’s historic leadership in sustainability.
