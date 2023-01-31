Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
Man arrested on drug, attempted murder charges in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug and attempted murder charges after being arrested at a gas station in Weld County this week. The Greeley Police Department (GPD) said that at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Nunn and Ault police departments responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn on a report of a man who had asked staff to call 911 because he believed he was overdosing on drugs.
Larimer County Sheriff's deputies search for road rage suspect
Deputies in Larimer County are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident. It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Donella Court and South Timberline Road. Investigators say a man in a red pickup truck blocked the road and prevented a woman from driving away. The suspect left his truck and yelled at the woman's window, flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement or security badge but gave no identifying information. He continued to yell at her about her driving. When witnesses stepped in, the man drove away. No one was hurt. Detectives describe the man as a white male around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing bicycle or motocross clothing. The Colorado State Patrol has reported more than 31,000 road rage incidents last year, a record high.
1310kfka.com
Greeley police investigate use of force in arrest
Greeley police are investigating whether the use of force in the recent arrest of a suspect wanted for eluding was necessary. A video of an arrest that surfaced on YouTube shows officers punching George Trevino in the head and striking his knee as he resisted arrest. This all happened on January 23rd on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue when police spotted Trevino, who was wanted by Evans police for felony eluding and obstruction. The Greeley Tribune reports body-camera footage shows Greeley officers had used a stun gun on Trevino, who managed to disarm officers; they then began punching him as they ordered him to drop the weapon. Trevino now faces additional charges of disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect
A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
Police Need Your Help to Solve a Fort Collins Road Rage Case
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking the public to help solve a road rage case. According to a Friday (Jan. 27) Facebook post from LCSO, the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 when deputies received a call about a situation near Donella Court and South Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
Suspect crashes stolen motorcycle, dies after shooting with Littleton police
A stolen motorcycle suspect is dead after a shooting involving Littleton police officers near S Bannock Street and W Powers Avenue early on Thursday. According to Littleton Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in the 5600 block of Bannock Street around 3:22 a.m. after the shooting took place. Littleton police originally saw a a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m. near the intersection with Powers, where the suspect was riding a suspect stolen motorcycle and crashed. When an officer on scene tried to speak with the suspect, he ran away from police and pulled a gun. An officer fired shots at the suspect, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. The Littleton police officer involved in the shooting was not hurt, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking
A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
Juvenile arrested after 18-year-old shot, killed in Loveland carjacking
An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a carjacking at a Loveland apartment complex, the Loveland Police Department announced Tuesday.
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Matthew Pischer
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Missing child: Help find Jason
Jason is a 14-year-old youth who was last seen on January 29 in the area of Horizon Parkway and Airport Road. He was last seen wearing clothes similar to the ones in the photo, according to the Longmont Police Department. Those include a brown jacket, brown shoes and dark blue jeans.
Ghost gun and drugs found in stolen car, suspects arrested
Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.
Police looking for suspect who shot semi driver on I-70
Wheat Ridge police are asking for the public's help as detectives investigate the shooting of a semi-truck driver Sunday. The semi-truck driver, who was shot in what police are calling a "road rage incident," is doing okay, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department release on Twitter. According to the...
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband’s overdose
A Greeley woman, who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver will be sentenced in April. Amy Conradson was arrested in March of last year on charges of selling drugs after her husband died from an overdose at their home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Agents with the Weld County Drug Task Force said a search of that home turned up 150 counterfeit pills that were actually fentanyl pills, heroin, and a loaded gun. Read more by visiting https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 2