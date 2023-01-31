Read full article on original website
Opioid's Big Topic in Next Commissioner's Meeting
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet again on Monday to review quotes to remodel rooms in the Women’s Building, Ag Building and Indoor Arena. The Commissioners may also accept the first payment of the new national opioid settlement for $35,408.47. For the third time in the last four weeks,...
Bartlesville City Council to Meet for February
Bartlesville City Council is set to meet for their monthly meeting on February 6th as it’s the first Monday of the month. A bit shorter agenda from last month, kicking off the meeting will be the Police Chiefs Award for Valor being presented to a citizen. Reappointments are set...
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check
While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
Tulsa mayor announces new plans to handle city construction projects
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a new plan to reorganize city departments Thursday to change the way future projects get done.
School For Students With Autism Worried About Future Of Bartlesville's 'Buffalo Stampede'
Storm damage to an Oklahoma artisans workshop has the future of Bartlesville's "Buffalo Stampede" up in the air. Bartlesville is home to more than 30 buffalo statues and Paths to Independence, a local school for students with autism, has made exploring them a learning opportunity. Paths to Independence takes its...
Sunrise Reporter Turns White Due to Supply Issues
Bartlesville Radio’s Sunrise Reporter has a different shade these days because of ongoing supply chain issues. The normally yellow paper has turned white because paper mills are not manufacturing as much colored paper such as golden rod. Even legal sized golden rod is unavailable. Therefore, Bartlesville Radio will be printing out white Sunrise Reporters in the meantime.
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
Regalado refuses to enforce gun brace rule; cites bump stock ban rollback
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado has refused to enforce the United States government’s new gun stabilizing brace rule, citing his belief that the rule will be overturned in the courts. The Department of Justice now requires anyone who owns a stabilizing brace to register the gun accessory with the...
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
Whitaker Park Pool Funding Redirected to Bond Projects
PRYOR, Oklahoma – In October, the Pryor Park Board unanimously voted to fund the Whitaker Park Pool Renovation Project with Mayor Lees’ funding plan. His plan utilized ARPA funding citing additional grant funds if needed. The ARPA funds, totaling $824,882.00, have since been redirected to complete the Police/Fire and Library project.
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale
For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore.
Water outage affects Broken Arrow customers, could take hours to repair
The City of Broken Arrow announced Friday night that crews are working to repair a large water main break near 101st and Elm.
Early Voting for Washington County
Early voting begins Thursday, Feb. 9th for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to...
Tulsa firefighter hopefuls participate in cadet ladder climb
TULSA, Okla. — A group of hopeful future Tulsa firefighters braved the cold Wednesday morning to climb high into the air on ladders as part of their firefighting academy training. Everyone in the Tulsa Fire Department’s academy has to prove they can climb, balance on the top of, and...
