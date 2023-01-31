ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Opioid's Big Topic in Next Commissioner's Meeting

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet again on Monday to review quotes to remodel rooms in the Women’s Building, Ag Building and Indoor Arena. The Commissioners may also accept the first payment of the new national opioid settlement for $35,408.47. For the third time in the last four weeks,...
Bartlesville City Council to Meet for February

Bartlesville City Council is set to meet for their monthly meeting on February 6th as it’s the first Monday of the month. A bit shorter agenda from last month, kicking off the meeting will be the Police Chiefs Award for Valor being presented to a citizen. Reappointments are set...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
Sunrise Reporter Turns White Due to Supply Issues

Bartlesville Radio’s Sunrise Reporter has a different shade these days because of ongoing supply chain issues. The normally yellow paper has turned white because paper mills are not manufacturing as much colored paper such as golden rod. Even legal sized golden rod is unavailable. Therefore, Bartlesville Radio will be printing out white Sunrise Reporters in the meantime.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
TULSA, OK
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.

The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
TULSA, OK
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
Whitaker Park Pool Funding Redirected to Bond Projects

PRYOR, Oklahoma – In October, the Pryor Park Board unanimously voted to fund the Whitaker Park Pool Renovation Project with Mayor Lees’ funding plan. His plan utilized ARPA funding citing additional grant funds if needed. The ARPA funds, totaling $824,882.00, have since been redirected to complete the Police/Fire and Library project.
PRYOR, OK
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection

Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
TULSA, OK
Early Voting for Washington County

Early voting begins Thursday, Feb. 9th for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Tulsa firefighter hopefuls participate in cadet ladder climb

TULSA, Okla. — A group of hopeful future Tulsa firefighters braved the cold Wednesday morning to climb high into the air on ladders as part of their firefighting academy training. Everyone in the Tulsa Fire Department’s academy has to prove they can climb, balance on the top of, and...
TULSA, OK

