$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Top Utilities Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...
Friday's Market Minute: Stocks and Bonds Paint a Very Different Picture
Equites continue to rally since the Federal Reserve hinted that the aggressive series of rate increases is nearing an end. At first glance, markets appeared indecisive after the statement came out but took the press conference as dovish. Looking past anything slightly more hawkish such as the need for more substantial evidence that monetary policy is appropriately restrictive, Powell’s acknowledgement that the disinflationary process has begun was an obvious part of his commentary that the bulls forcefully latched on to.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
IPO Previews For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. SONDORS Inc SODR becomes publicly listed starting on Feb. 10, 2023....
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Lightning eMotors ZEV stock rose 5.8% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. Lightning eMotors's trading volume hit 67.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million. Momentus MNTS stock rose 5.6% to...
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'
Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Uniswap Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Uniswap's UNI/USD price has decreased 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $7.13. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $6.82 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap...
5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Matson: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
