Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Pop Legend Michael Jackson’s Nephew, Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, the late Michael Jackson’s older brother. The 26-year-old is one of seven children and was born to Jermaine and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. According to a recent announcement by director Antoine Fuqua, there is a biopic of Michael Jackson in the works, and Jaafar would be playing his late celebrity uncle.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Michael Jackson is officially set to be played by his nephew Jaafar in upcoming biopic
Jaafar Jackson is officially set to portray his late uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic ‘Michael,’ set to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'
Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Michelle Obama On Marriage: ‘I Have Married LeBron. My Version Of LeBron.’
Michelle Obama got candid about picking a spouse as she approaches her 28th wedding anniversary next month to husband and former president, Barack Obama. In a recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” the former first lady revealed the ups and downs of her marriage with her guest, Conan O’Brien.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Diddy’s Sons Celebrate Their Baby Sister, Love, in Adorable Instagram Posts
The Combs kids are getting acclimated to the newest member of the family, Love Sean Combs. Diddy’s two sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share highlights from the quality time they had spent with their newborn sister “Baby Love.”
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Unearthed Interview: Late Lisa Marie Presley Blames Scientology For Michael Jackson Divorce — 'They Made Sure That I Left Him'
Lisa Marie Presley is holding the Church of Scientology accountable even from beyond the grave.The late singer, who died at the age of 54 on Thursday, January 12, believed Scientology handlers forcibly pressured her into divorcing Michael Jackson in 1996, according to an unearthed 2015 interview with Tony Ortega.Lisa Marie "got in" with Scientology right after her father, Elvis Presley, died in 1977, and later tied the knot with the "Thriller" singer in 1994.After only two years together, the dynamic duo separated due to "irreconcilable differences" — or at least that's what they publicly labeled the reason for their split."DM...
Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62
The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Comments / 0