Denton police respond to three separate reports of gunshots Monday, make arrests in two

An intoxicated 25-year-old man was charged with deadly conduct and three other offenses after he allegedly shot at houses and buildings Monday, according to a police report.

At about 8:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Mulberry Street after someone called about hearing gunshots. The caller said they heard a gunshot and looked out their window to see a man firing three to four more shots toward some buildings and homes.