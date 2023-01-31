Read full article on original website
Essence
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’
BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"
George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
Advocate
Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35
Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Frances Bavier: Everyone's Favorite "Aunt Bee" From TV's "The Andy Griffith Show"
She was everyone's favorite Aunt Bee. That is, at least on television, where she lives immortal on The Andy Griffith Show, which debuted on CBS in 1960. Her real name was Frances Bavier.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
