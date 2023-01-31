Read full article on original website
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
‘Frasier’ Revival Will Pay Tribute To The Original Series, Staff Says
The American sitcom, Frasier was created by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee as a spin-off of the popular sitcom Cheers. Frasier initially aired from 1993 to 2004 on NBC, and Kelsey Grammer played the main character, Frasier Crane. The show which won multiple awards in its 11-season run...
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has added Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro to its cast, Variety has learned. The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Keith will star as David, Frasier’s nephew. The character is the son of Niles and Daphne from the original...
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay’s Sweet Message to TV Son & Fun Selfies (PHOTOS)
Mariska Hargitay has been feeling in a celebratory mood as of late, having marked her 59th birthday last month and now sending heartfelt good wishes to her TV son, Ryan Buggle. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 31) to wish a happy...
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
D.L. Hughley Covers Tyre Nichols Beating as He Hosts ‘The Daily Show’ (VIDEO)
Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley is the latest guest host of The Daily Show, following well-received turns from Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes over the past three weeks. Unlike his predecessors, however, Hughley had some serious news to cover on his first night on the job. “I’m sure many of...
'Sons of Anarchy': Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman Just Reunited
Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman recently reunited, nearly 10 years after their hit series ended. Over on Instagram, Perlman revealed he had dinner with Hunnam and a few other friends, including Edward James Olmos from SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. In the post's caption, Perlman introduced his dinner mates and jokingly referred to himself as "the obligatory olde fart."
Why Ben Gazzara Was Never Seen on a ‘Frasier’ Episode: His Spectacularly Weird Request
'Frasier' offered legendary actor Ben Gazzara a role on one episode of the 'Cheers' spinoff. Had Gazzara not made this demand, they would've hired him.
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
‘Survivor’ Season 44 Cast: Meet the Newest Castaways (PHOTOS)
It’s time to meet the 18 new castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor. CBS has officially announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, whom fans saw a glimpse of in the trailer for the season at the end of the Survivor Season 43 finale. This season promises to...
‘NCIS: LA’ Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride’s Estranged Son
It’s a family affair for Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) in the remaining episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. TV Insider has learned exclusively that Christopher Gorham has been cast as Kilbride’s estranged son Alex, for what is being described as “a rocky reunion.” The episode will air in the spring. This comes after Marilu Henner is set to guest star as Kilbride’s ex-wife, who hopes he’ll reconnect with their son, in the February 26 episode; she will not be in Gorham’s episode.
‘The Terminal List’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 With Spinoff Planned for Taylor Kitsch
The Terminal List is expanding its reach at Prime Video. Deadline reports the streamer is planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite series starring Chris Pratt. Season 2 of The Terminal List has also reportedly been finalized along with the order for an untitled prequel project focusing on Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, which the actor would headline and executive produce with creator David DiGilio. According to Deadline, additional Jack Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children. The Houston diva exclusively opens up...
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
