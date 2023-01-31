ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Variety

CBS Sets Massive ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’ Crossover Event

CBS’ “FBI” teams are coming together once again. The casts of “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” will work alongside each other in a new three-hour global event set to air on Tuesday, April 4. “As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, says in a statement. “Our April 4 crossover event will be...
New York Post

Fourth suspect arrested in subway attack on Fox News weatherman

A fourth suspect had been arrested in the alleged subway beating of a Fox News meteorologist over the weekend, police said Thursday. Dante Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in the attack on weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, on a southbound 1 train early Saturday, cops said. Hampton, who allegedly hit Klotz with a closed fist, was given a desk appearance ticket to show up to Manhattan Criminal Court at a later date, according to cops and police sources. Three other suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested soon after the attack...
MANHATTAN, NY
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
CBS News

Ghislaine Maxwell claims in jailhouse interview that photo of Prince Andrew with his accuser is fake: "I don't believe it's real for a second"

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a U.K. broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is "fake." Maxwell, a friend to British royalty, is imprisoned in Florida after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
New York Post

Woman found lookalike online — and killed her to fake own death: prosecutors

A German woman is accused of murdering a lookalike she found on Instagram in an elaborate attempt to fake her own death. The alleged perpetrator — identified only as 23-year-old Sharaban K. — killed beauty blogger Khadidja O., also 23, in Ingolstadt, Germany last August, according to investigators. Khadidja O. had been brutally stabbed more than 50 times, with her body left on the back seat of Sharaban K.’s Mercedes. Sharaban K. and an accomplice — identified as her boyfriend Sheqir K.— subsequently went into hiding. When the body was found, police traced the car’s registration to Sharaban K.’s family. Given the...
The Week

Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia

President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.  Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
In Touch Weekly

Making Moves! Find Out Where 90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Live in 2023

On season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, Alexei Brovarnik moved from Israel to be with future-wife Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) in her native United States. However, after seven years of living in Florida, the beloved TLC couple considered moving their family from America to Israel on season 2 of their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. So where do Loren and Alexei live now? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current home base.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

