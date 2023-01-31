Like many operators, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is trying to find the right balance between investment in physical and digital technology. Freddy’s recently appointed COO Brian Wise sat down with NRN at the NAFEM (North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers) conference in Orlando to talk their investments in automation equipment and why data is crucial for both customers and employees.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO