Starbucks U.S. sets records for sales, gift cards and mobile app downloads in Q1
Starbucks reported its Q1 fiscal year 2023 results after market close Thursday, including a record-setting holiday season for sales. Founder and outgoing CEO Howard Schultz, who acknowledged this as his last of 108 total earnings calls throughout the entirety of his time at the company, called the quarterly performance “stunning,” given the softening macroeconomic environment.
Why data is crucial for both guests and employees, Freddy’s COO says
Like many operators, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is trying to find the right balance between investment in physical and digital technology. Freddy’s recently appointed COO Brian Wise sat down with NRN at the NAFEM (North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers) conference in Orlando to talk their investments in automation equipment and why data is crucial for both customers and employees.
Goodcents’ new app & Refreshed Rewards program allow a more personalized approach to marketing
Goodcents has partnered with Punchh to launch a new app and Refreshed Rewards program that will provide more accurate data so Goodcents can personalize marketing to their customers. Within six months, franchisees also will be able to use the Reward program data to market directly to their customers. “The new...
How winning restaurant brands enrich the employee journey
“Reverse internship” initiatives, strong brand cultures and easy-to-communicate bonus programs help companies like Darden Restaurants Inc., Whataburger and Yum Brands Inc. create best-in-class employee programs, executives told the Black Box Intelligence Best Practices conference. In the “Best Practices to Enrich the Employee Journey” panel at the Irving, Texas-based conference...
NRN editors discuss KFC’s new wraps, McDonald’s earnings and marketing, and TikTok
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, an award-winning product from Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Alicia Kelso, and Bret Thorn discussed KFC’s new wraps. Earlier in the week, Kelso had the chance to tour the KFC headquarters and brought back some stories, including the launch...
How Salad Station exceeded its own growth expectations
When Scott Henderson and his mom Cindy opened their first Salad Station location in 2012 in Hammond, Louisiana, they just wanted to fill a gap for their local community. “Our community was missing a fast, healthy and approachable option for lunch and dinner,” Scott Henderson said during a phone interview this week.
