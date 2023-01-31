Air fryers have taken the U.S. by a storm since they first became ultra-popular in 2017, with a little more than $1 billion worth of the appliances sold in 2021, according to The New York Times. And for good reason, as air fryers provide a healthy alternative to deep frying foods. Not only does air frying result in about 70% less calories than deep frying, but it even decreases the amount of acrylamide released, a chemical that has been associated with cancer, WebMD shares.

