Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Manchester
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying people
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings reported as bitterly cold air arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts moved to close for the day Friday as a frigid air mass was set to grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com
What's the best florist in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
The coldest wind chills on the planet tonight could be in... New Hampshire?
Mount Washington, the highest point in New Hampshire and the second tallest mountain east of the Mississippi could be colder than Antarctica tonight.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Sweet, 20-Year-Old New Hampshire Kitty Needs a Loving Home
If this doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes. It's especially hard to see senior animals spend their golden years in a shelter rather than nestled in the arms of a loving family.
NECN
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best jewelry store in New Hampshire
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. MJ Harrington Jewelers can design jewelry and offers special New Hampshire-themed items. Viewers say the jewelers at Princess Jewelers are amazing and give back to the community. 3. 3. Hampstead Jewelers in East Hampstead. Many viewers say...
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
macaronikid.com
Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast
We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
N.H. State Trooper injured after a pickup truck slammed into cruiser on I-93 in Hooksett
A New Hampshire State Trooper and passenger were injured when a pickup truck slammed into a cruiser on I-93 in Hooksett.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
