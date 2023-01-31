Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Iris E. Sanders
A Mass of Christian Burial for Iris E. Sanders, 94, of Junction City will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Father Sam Etim will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Junction City. Iris passed away on January 28, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born September 15, 1928 in Ogden, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert C. and Lottie M. (Thomas) Spittles. She married Donald James Sanders on April 21, 1951 at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, KS. They were married 55 years.
jcpost.com
Raeford W. Lewis
Raeford W. Lewis, 80, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 at the Via Christi Village. Raeford was born in St. Paul, Nebraska on September 7, 1942, the son of the late Anna Margaret Elizabeth Neth and Basil Wesley Lewis. Raeford earned his Bachelor of Art and Master of Art in Education degrees from Kearney State Teachers College (Nebraska) and a Master of Fine Arts from University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army, taught in university art departments in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas, and then worked in Civil Service for the U.S. Army in South Korea and at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.
jcpost.com
Barbara Pannkuk Peck
Barbara Pannkuk Peck, 93, of Manhattan, Kansas, died January 30, 2023 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan. Barbara Peck was born July 5, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Behrend George Pannkuk and Barbara Gretchen (Taylor) Pannkuk. She grew up in Minnesota and Iowa until 1946, when her family moved to Topeka, Kansas. She studied at Washburn University, transferred to Kansas State University, and attended until 1951, the year that she married Ernest George Peck in Topeka, Kansas. Ernie and Barbara moved first to Topeka, then to Silver Lake, Kansas, and re-located to Manhattan, Kansas in 1954. When her children, Norman, Laura and Eric were all attending school, Barbara returned to college, and earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology in 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Peck in 2020, her brother, David Pannkuk in 2020, her mother, Gretchen Pannkuk in 2001, and her father, Ben Pannkuk in 1988.
jcpost.com
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley, 88, of Westmoreland, passed away on January 27th, 2023, while in the company of family, at Westy Community Care Home in Westmoreland. He spent most of his life in Colorado as a ranch hand and enjoyed his friends, hunting, bowling, and trap shooting over the years.
jcpost.com
David Lambert
David Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. He was a professor and Department Head at KSU. David was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 18, 1952, the son of the late Shirley Ann (Belcher) and William Lambert. He was the husband of Cybil Ann (Perkins) Perkins. They were married on March 26, 1982, in Cambria, California. He attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan Manhattan, KS 66502.
jcpost.com
Justin Lee Meyer
Justin Lee Meyer, 47, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Wamego. A complete obituary is pending and will be announced. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
jcpost.com
Beth Ann Uhlrich
Beth Ann Uhlrich, 60, passed away January 30, 2023. She was born March 22, 1962 in Horton, KS, the daughter of John B. and Alberta (Moritz) Uhlrich. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Jeanne. Survivors include 2 brothers: Jay and his wife Lori, of Topeka,...
jcpost.com
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III, 66, of Junction City, Kansas, formerly of New Jersey, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. He was a mechanic for Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Joe was born in Pennsylvania on September 13, 1956, the son of the late Harriet Louise (Fisher) Vansciver and Joseph Garwood Vansciver, Jr.
jcpost.com
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr.
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr., 80, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Sunday, January 22nd, at the Valley View Senior Living Center in Junction City, Kansas. He worked as a machinist with Pacific Aerospace & Electronic in Wenatchee, WA. and with Job Services for the State of Washington as a counselor. Joe...
jcpost.com
Takeera Shataree Griffin
Takeera Shataree Griffin, 42, of Manhattan and Junction City passed away Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at her residence. Takeera was born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1980, the daughter of Cathy (Roberson) Roberson and Javon Griffin, of Lithonia, GA. Arrangements are with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.
Comments / 0