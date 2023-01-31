Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jcpost.com
Beth Ann Uhlrich
Beth Ann Uhlrich, 60, passed away January 30, 2023. She was born March 22, 1962 in Horton, KS, the daughter of John B. and Alberta (Moritz) Uhlrich. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Jeanne. Survivors include 2 brothers: Jay and his wife Lori, of Topeka,...
jcpost.com
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley, 88, of Westmoreland, passed away on January 27th, 2023, while in the company of family, at Westy Community Care Home in Westmoreland. He spent most of his life in Colorado as a ranch hand and enjoyed his friends, hunting, bowling, and trap shooting over the years.
jcpost.com
Iris E. Sanders
A Mass of Christian Burial for Iris E. Sanders, 94, of Junction City will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Father Sam Etim will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Junction City. Iris passed away on January 28, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born September 15, 1928 in Ogden, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert C. and Lottie M. (Thomas) Spittles. She married Donald James Sanders on April 21, 1951 at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, KS. They were married 55 years.
jcpost.com
Christopher Paul Torrey
Christopher Paul Torrey, 58, of Alma died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Chris, a lifelong resident of the area and an active member of the community was born on December 23, 1964, to James (Jim) and Barbara Rand Torrey in Wamego, Kansas. Chris attended...
jcpost.com
Norris D. Wika
Former USD 320 Superintendent of Schools Norris D. Wika, 81, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He had Lewy body dementia. He and his twin brother Norman were born prematurely to Steen and Dorothy (Everhart) Wika of Canton, S. Dak., on Dec. 8, 1941, the day the United States entered World War II. The Wika boys’ incubator was an orange crate with a light bulb.
jcpost.com
Barbara Pannkuk Peck
Barbara Pannkuk Peck, 93, of Manhattan, Kansas, died January 30, 2023 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan. Barbara Peck was born July 5, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Behrend George Pannkuk and Barbara Gretchen (Taylor) Pannkuk. She grew up in Minnesota and Iowa until 1946, when her family moved to Topeka, Kansas. She studied at Washburn University, transferred to Kansas State University, and attended until 1951, the year that she married Ernest George Peck in Topeka, Kansas. Ernie and Barbara moved first to Topeka, then to Silver Lake, Kansas, and re-located to Manhattan, Kansas in 1954. When her children, Norman, Laura and Eric were all attending school, Barbara returned to college, and earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology in 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Peck in 2020, her brother, David Pannkuk in 2020, her mother, Gretchen Pannkuk in 2001, and her father, Ben Pannkuk in 1988.
jcpost.com
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III, 66, of Junction City, Kansas, formerly of New Jersey, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. He was a mechanic for Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Joe was born in Pennsylvania on September 13, 1956, the son of the late Harriet Louise (Fisher) Vansciver and Joseph Garwood Vansciver, Jr.
jcpost.com
Raeford W. Lewis
Raeford W. Lewis, 80, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 at the Via Christi Village. Raeford was born in St. Paul, Nebraska on September 7, 1942, the son of the late Anna Margaret Elizabeth Neth and Basil Wesley Lewis. Raeford earned his Bachelor of Art and Master of Art in Education degrees from Kearney State Teachers College (Nebraska) and a Master of Fine Arts from University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army, taught in university art departments in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas, and then worked in Civil Service for the U.S. Army in South Korea and at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.
