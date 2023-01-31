Ben Abram O’Dell (Abie) age 84, of Clay Center, Kansas, died January 29, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS. Ben was born on August 3, 1938 in Breckenridge, Missouri, the son of Ben and Minnie (Jeffress) O’Dell. Ben joined the US Army in 1961 where he worked as a Vulcan System Mechanic (6 years) and also a Hercules Electronics Mechanic (20 years) Ben completed tours of duty in Germany, Japan, Western Europe and Mexico. He earned many awards over his years of service including: National Service Defense medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service ribbon, Driver Mechanic badge, NCO Professional Developmental Ribbon, Army Commendation medal, Good Conduct badge (5th Award), Expert Missile Man badge, Expert M 14 Rifle, Expert M 16 Riffle, and Meritorious Service medal. In 1983 he retired at Fort Bliss, Texas as a E7 Sergeant First class.

CLAY CENTER, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO