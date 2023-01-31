Read full article on original website
David Lambert
David Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. He was a professor and Department Head at KSU. David was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 18, 1952, the son of the late Shirley Ann (Belcher) and William Lambert. He was the husband of Cybil Ann (Perkins) Perkins. They were married on March 26, 1982, in Cambria, California. He attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan Manhattan, KS 66502.
Iris E. Sanders
A Mass of Christian Burial for Iris E. Sanders, 94, of Junction City will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Father Sam Etim will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Junction City. Iris passed away on January 28, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born September 15, 1928 in Ogden, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert C. and Lottie M. (Thomas) Spittles. She married Donald James Sanders on April 21, 1951 at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, KS. They were married 55 years.
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr.
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr., 80, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Sunday, January 22nd, at the Valley View Senior Living Center in Junction City, Kansas. He worked as a machinist with Pacific Aerospace & Electronic in Wenatchee, WA. and with Job Services for the State of Washington as a counselor. Joe...
Justin Lee Meyer
Justin Lee Meyer, 47, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Wamego. A complete obituary is pending and will be announced. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III, 66, of Junction City, Kansas, formerly of New Jersey, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. He was a mechanic for Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Joe was born in Pennsylvania on September 13, 1956, the son of the late Harriet Louise (Fisher) Vansciver and Joseph Garwood Vansciver, Jr.
Norris D. Wika
Former USD 320 Superintendent of Schools Norris D. Wika, 81, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He had Lewy body dementia. He and his twin brother Norman were born prematurely to Steen and Dorothy (Everhart) Wika of Canton, S. Dak., on Dec. 8, 1941, the day the United States entered World War II. The Wika boys’ incubator was an orange crate with a light bulb.
Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele
Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele, 87, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away on Monday (January 30, 2023) at her home in Paxico. Born September 23, 1935 in Wamego, Kansas, Jeanie was the daughter of Reinhardt and Alice (Buell) Breymeyer. She married Ivan Seele on February 22, 1954 at Immanuel Faith Community Church at Wells Creek. He survives.
