Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
Families, labor group call for change at vigil for men killed in scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday night, three lives were honored in the city they helped build. Just over a month after a fatal construction accident in Dilworth claimed the lives of Jose Canaca Bonilla, Gilberto Monico Fernandez, and Jesus “Chuy” Olivares, friends and family gathered to remember the men who died.
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took 22 minutes for MEDIC, Charlotte’s ambulance service, to respond to a man in police custody struggling to breathe. Jovontay Williams was arrested by CMPD officers early in the morning of June 13, 2022. Officers were responding to a call that someone had fired shots into a house and was banging on the door.
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte...
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
Customer distraught after unable to reach Frontier Airlines customer service
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
York County shooting victim still recovering a year later
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 13 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CMPD shares how often it uses helicopter to follow suspects
You’ve seen cars weaving through traffic, speeding down interstates and neighborhood streets time and time again on Channel 9. They put other drivers at risk, all while trying to elude police.
9 Investigates: CMS identifies thousands of families experiencing homelessness; offers support
The number of students experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is growing by the month.
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl's. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl's has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center.
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
