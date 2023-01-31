ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Customer distraught after unable to reach Frontier Airlines customer service


CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County shooting victim still recovering a year later


YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 30 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC

