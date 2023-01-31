ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County shooting victim still recovering a year later

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport.
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before. In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police...
LANCASTER, SC

