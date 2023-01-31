Read full article on original website
1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte
One person is in the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport.
WBTV
York County shooting victim still recovering a year later
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport.
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
WBTV
Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
WBTV
One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
WBTV
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
CMPD shares how often it uses helicopter to follow suspects
You’ve seen cars weaving through traffic, speeding down interstates and neighborhood streets time and time again on Channel 9. They put other drivers at risk, all while trying to elude police.
14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'" said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. "That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood."
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
WBTV
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts.
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
qcitymetro.com
CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
WBTV
Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before. In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police...
