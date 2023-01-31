Max Homa took home $1.56 million for winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. On Monday, he collected another $400 for winning at a local muni. In a testament to how much the PGA Tour star loves golf—and how well he's playing the sport right now—Homa was victorious at the famed Papago Golf Course Monday skins game. Our friend Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, tracked down the final results of the contest that wasn't broadcasted on CBS for the world to see.

