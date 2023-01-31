ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf

PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
golfmagic.com

"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro

PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season

PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf Digest

Why Max Homa was playing at a local muni just two days after winning his latest PGA Tour title

Max Homa took home $1.56 million for winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. On Monday, he collected another $400 for winning at a local muni. In a testament to how much the PGA Tour star loves golf—and how well he's playing the sport right now—Homa was victorious at the famed Papago Golf Course Monday skins game. Our friend Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, tracked down the final results of the contest that wasn't broadcasted on CBS for the world to see.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rory...
Golf Channel

Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field

The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
