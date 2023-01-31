Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
golfmagic.com
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
TV Times: How to Watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf Glance: Stars align for Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Why did Bubba Watson join LIV Golf? His son who 'never watched' golf knew the team names
Bubba Watson made his LIV Golf League debut in Boston last September, however, he’s yet to play in an event due to injury. He served as an on-course reporter and non-playing captain of his Niblicks GC team. This week, the two-time Masters champion is in Saudi Arabia for the...
Austin to lose WGC Dell Match Play after this year, signaling the end of WGC era
Rest in peace, World Golf Championships. Golfweek has learned that this will be the final year of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. Its spot in the 2024 schedule, which is typically in late March on the back end of the Florida Swing, is expected to be filled by the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Golf Digest
Why Max Homa was playing at a local muni just two days after winning his latest PGA Tour title
Max Homa took home $1.56 million for winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. On Monday, he collected another $400 for winning at a local muni. In a testament to how much the PGA Tour star loves golf—and how well he's playing the sport right now—Homa was victorious at the famed Papago Golf Course Monday skins game. Our friend Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, tracked down the final results of the contest that wasn't broadcasted on CBS for the world to see.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rory...
Golf Digest
Pay $500 to play for $20 million: You bet the WM Phoenix Open's Monday qualifier is drawing huge interest
It was only logical after the PGA Tour announced the WM Phoenix Open was raising its purse to $20 million, that Feb. 6, 2023 would become one of the most anticipated days in professional golf for a certain subset of players. Monday qualifiers, the 18-hole tournaments that provide an entry...
PGA Tour Implements New Rule To Ban Non-Members Who Play In LIV Golf
The rule, which came into effect for the 2022/23 season, means the PGA Tour can even ban non-members for a year
Golf Channel
Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field
The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.
CBS Sports
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will welcome some of the biggest names in not only golf, but the world of entertainment this week. With PGA Tour members teaming up with various celebrities, sports figures and corporate executives, yet another fun pro-am event is in store. Founded in 1937 by...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
