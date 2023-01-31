Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KTRE
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
Comments / 0