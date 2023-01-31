Buena Park High School girls basketball team has been having an amazing season! Their score coming in at 19-6 in the year of 2022-2023, from past scores in the year of 2021-2022 their record was 14-11, in year 2020-2021 it was 6-8, an year of 2019-2020 they were 15-12. You can see how many wins we have gotten against other schools. In the video we have a couple of interviews, including the assistant coach and one of the players of the team.

