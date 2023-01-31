Read full article on original website
The Willamette Wolverines have been unfazed by their jump from 5A to 6A competition this season. The Wolverines, No. 9 in the latest Oregonian/OregonLive power rankings, have posted an 11-5 record overall and are 4-1 in the Southwest Conference, trailing first-place South Medford (16-2, 5-0).
Buena Park High School girls basketball team has been having an amazing season! Their score coming in at 19-6 in the year of 2022-2023, from past scores in the year of 2021-2022 their record was 14-11, in year 2020-2021 it was 6-8, an year of 2019-2020 they were 15-12. You can see how many wins we have gotten against other schools. In the video we have a couple of interviews, including the assistant coach and one of the players of the team.
