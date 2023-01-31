ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
MotorBiscuit

What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars?

See which Japanese automotive brand offers cheaper models: Is it Toyota or Honda? We also cover other differences between the two car brands. The post What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Official: Suzuki Confirms Electric Jimny Off-Roader In The Works

Suzuki has teased an electric Jimny off-roader as part of the brand's European electrification program leading up to 2030. Also included were plans for four other BEVs and several new hybrids. Although the Jimny remains forbidden fruit in the USA, a version of the second-generation model was once sold here...
Top Speed

Suzuki Is Taking A Unique And Firm Stance On Electric Sports Bikes

For the longest time, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have pushed the boundaries of motorcycle technology and proved their prowess in the craft. So if there was anyone to find a viable way around EVs, it had to be a Japanese manufacturer. Doing just that, Suzuki has revealed it doesn’t plan to go all-electric in the future, and it will continue to make internal combustion engines, especially for their sports bikes. This is similar to Kawasaki’s plans for a hybrid motorcycle but contradicts Harley-Davidson’s approach for an all-electric cruiser lineup.
makeuseof.com

4 Websites to Sell Your Classic Vehicle

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While there are plenty of websites people use for selling used cars, there is a tight niche of people that uses exclusive websites to purchase special vehicles. These vehicles tend to be classics in one way or another–domestic, European, and everything in between.
rvbusiness.com

Bish’s RV Acquires Stewart’s RV in American Fork, Utah

Located between Salt Lake City and Provo, Stewart’s RV is Utah County’s oldest RV dealer with a huge selection of both new RV’s and used RV’s, according to information on its website. The company carries travel trailers, fifth-wheels, and toy haulers manufactured by Flagstaff, Keystone, Dutchmen, Forest River, Outdoors RV, Heartland, Coachmen and more. Stewart’s RV also offers parts and service departments featuring RVIA-certified technicians.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
getawaycouple.com

Quitting RV Life Is Harder Than Ever

Over the last several years, we’ve seen large numbers of individuals and families embracing RV life. Many see the adventures of others and want to experience them for themselves. However, trends typically swing back and forth like the pendulum on a grandfather clock, and it’s only a matter of...

