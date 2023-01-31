ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westfordcat.org

Educate and rehabilitate: what to do with injured wildlife in Westford

WESTFORD — Joanne Dennison was on I-495 when she saw an injured bird of prey on the side of the road. Its left wing appeared damaged as it sat suffering in the snow. As a life-long animal lover, Dennison instinctually drove home to research who to contact to save this bird’s life.
WESTFORD, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Brigham and Women's nurses to hit picket line over staffing concerns

BOSTON - Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital are sounding the alarm on patient care and hitting the picket line Wednesday. "We don't have enough staff to care for the patients," RN Jim McCarthy said, calling the situation dangerous. Those concerns raised in more than 500 reports nurses filed in 2022 claiming patient safety was jeopardized because of staffing. The complaints obtained by the I-Team claim on one day in October, the emergency department was short 5 nurses; on another day in July a unit was down 6 nurses and last June, a floor that should have had 20...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
BURLINGTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy