wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
westfordcat.org
Educate and rehabilitate: what to do with injured wildlife in Westford
WESTFORD — Joanne Dennison was on I-495 when she saw an injured bird of prey on the side of the road. Its left wing appeared damaged as it sat suffering in the snow. As a life-long animal lover, Dennison instinctually drove home to research who to contact to save this bird’s life.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Brigham and Women's nurses to hit picket line over staffing concerns
BOSTON - Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital are sounding the alarm on patient care and hitting the picket line Wednesday. "We don't have enough staff to care for the patients," RN Jim McCarthy said, calling the situation dangerous. Those concerns raised in more than 500 reports nurses filed in 2022 claiming patient safety was jeopardized because of staffing. The complaints obtained by the I-Team claim on one day in October, the emergency department was short 5 nurses; on another day in July a unit was down 6 nurses and last June, a floor that should have had 20...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
JACKPOT! $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
A week after a $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown, another person won $31 million.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Rescue League looks for adopters for abandoned pig with ‘sparkling personality’
A female pig with a “sparkling personality” is looking for a new forever home after being illegally transported to Massachusetts and left behind at a Boston-area home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a release. The 1-year-old pig named Clarendon was transported by Boston Animal Control...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
