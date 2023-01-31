Waseca family to compete on TV game show

A Waseca family is set for the national television stage.

The Wendlands — Brad, Monica, Matthew, Olivia and Laurie (Wendland) Griffith — had the chance to appear on “Family Feud” last year, in an episode which will be airing on Monday. The opportunity began with Olivia submitting an application, as well as a video montage of the family.

“[Olivia] was home for the holidays, and of course I watched [“Family Feud”] like every single night,” Monica said. “She came in, and she goes, ‘I did a thing, Mom.’ And then she sent me the video, and I’m like, shut the door. You sent this into them.”

Both of the Wendland children, Matthew and Olivia, said the game show was a big part of their childhood, with their parents, Brad and Monica, watching it almost every night.

“We watched a ton of “Family Feud” in our house. There was often a lot of shouting, trying to guess our own answers as the show was going on, and a lot of frustration,” Matthew said.

Olivia had ideas for the other end of the screen.

“I think growing up and watching it, you see the families on there, and you’re like ‘We kind of have a family like that, a little bit chaotic, a little funny, outgoing,’” she said. “And so I was like, ‘I think we have the right personalities to be on the show, and I always had it in the back of my mind.’”

With “Family Feud” still doing interviews over Zoom instead of in-person as a layover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Olivia saw the chance to get her family in the door. It must have gone well, as the show invited them down to Atlanta, Georgia for filming in spring 2022. Of course, with any venture this big, the Wendlands knew they needed to prepare.

“I was hounding my family, because I watched it all the time,” Monica said. “… I’m like ‘You guys need to practice. I’ve been watching this for 20 years; you guys need to practice,’” Monica said.

That is where the app version of the game came in handy.

“The app was awesome and essential to practice. Wake up in the morning, ‘Family Feud’ app, lunch, ‘Family Feud’ app, go to bed, ‘Family Feud’ app,” Matthew said. “But that’s all you can really do — just keep training your mind for what the show’s going to be like.”

And while all of that preparation can lead to a lot of stress, the Wendlands all agreed that, once they got to set, the show, and specifically host Steve Harvey, did a lot to ease their nerves.

“The most incredible thing about the whole experience was just Steve Harvey being himself. … He’s really good at what he does and being there and being a part of the experience with him was just next level,” Matthew said.

While the competition and the show was certainly a highlight for the family, all of them were also sure to acknowledge how great it was to be together, doing something as fun as this.

“Personally, as someone who grew up in Waseca, I just think it’s really cool, because we are such a small town. I’m really excited to have represented Waseca in the show, and hopefully we did Waseca justice, and they’re not too embarrassed of us,” Olivia said. “It was just a really great time to, you know, to be that small town family out in Atlanta with Steve Harvey, just sharing our quirkiness and having a good time.”