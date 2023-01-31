ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

State rejects funding light rail extension to Claremont

The latest attempt to secure the money needed to bring light rail service to Claremont did not make the cut when the state doled out transportation funding this week. In an announcement on Tuesday, the California State Transportation Agency awarded grants to a number of key mass transit projects in Southern California, but the two-station extension of the L line through Claremont and Montclair received nothing.
CLAREMONT, CA
claremont-courier.com

Readers’ comments: February 3, 2023

SCE tree removal offer in conflict with city, state. Returning home from errands last Friday I looked in my mailbox and was happy to see the Courier, but I also found a notice on my doorknob from an “authorized agent” of Southern California Edison. The Courier had a...
claremont-courier.com

Storms may bring relief to drought-stricken state

A definite silver lining emerged from the destructive storms that pummeled California, when the state’s top water regulator took the first step last week toward easing tough water conservation measures brought on by years of drought. On Thursday, the California Department of Water Resources announced its intention to boost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect

Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
CLAREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy